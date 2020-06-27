Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 20-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting in the Morrisania Section.
It happened on East 163rd Street and Tinton Avenue just after 11 p.m. Friday.
Police say the victim was sitting in the back of his car when another car pulled up.
A suspect in the second car opened fire after getting into an argument with the victim, who was shot in the head.
The suspect drove off.
