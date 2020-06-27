ROAD TO REOPENINGNew Jersey Gov. Murphy Announces Fall Reopening Plan For Schools
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection to a shooting in East Harlem where a 7-year-old girl was hit by a stray bullet.

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan announced the arrest on Twitter on Friday night.

The shooting happened on the corner of East 102nd Street and Park Avenue around 6 p.m. on June 25.

Police say the teen is charged with attempted murder, three counts of assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

MORE: ‘Mom! I’m Bleeding!’; 7-Year-Old Struck By Stray Bullet, Mother Speaks Out As Dangerous Trend Continue In New York City

The girl’s mother, Marlene Joaquin, told CBS2 her daughter is going to be OK after doctors found no bullet fragments in her leg.

A 19-year-old, who was believed to be the intended target, was shot and is also expected to be OK.

  1. Pepe says:
    June 27, 2020 at 11:22 am

    Police nation wide need to get tougher with parents of minors that committ crimes. Most of the time when a minor age child breaks a law , the parent has also broken a law concerning care and control of the child. Police need to take action agains the parents so in future maybe other parents will notice and help more in controlling the unacceptable outcome.

