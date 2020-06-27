NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A tribute as tall as a skyscraper is honoring the LGBTQ community and Pride weekend.
A rainbow light installation illuminated parts of the West Village in front of the iconic Stonewall Inn on Saturday night.
RELATED STORY: Historic Stonewall Inn At Risk Of Closing After Struggling Through Coronavirus Pandemic Closure
KIND Snacks partnered with the Ali Forney Center to recognize those who have marched, fought and advocated for justice and equality.
Organizers say it’s especially important this year because Pride marches have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The lights really symbolize that there is light in times of darkness, no matter how dark things may be right now,” said Bridgit Kasperski, with KIND.
“We’re hoping that people look at these lights, enjoy them and then do their research on what Pride is really about,” said Marti Gould Cummings, with the Ali Forney Center.
RELATED: New York City Honors Pride With Virtual Conferences, Rallies And Concerts
The 160-light installation will stay on until 5 a.m. Sunday.