By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
It’s a mild and muggy start to this Sunday morning with some areas of fog too. Expect some clouds this morning to burn off through the day with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. That’ll help the temps surge up to almost 90 degrees, feelin’ a bit hotter as well due to high humidity.
A few showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, but not as organized or intense as Saturday’s activity. Some storms could be on the stronger side, so take note if the skies start to change.
Otherwise hot and humid today, a great day to cool off at the beach or in the pool. Tomorrow will be a bright and dry start to the week with temps in the upper 80s.
The rest of the week features warm and muggy with PM storms on repeat through Friday. Have a great Sunday!