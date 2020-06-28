CORONAVIRUS LATESTState Health Dept. Investigating Possible COVID-19 Outbreak In Westchester County After High School Graduation Ceremony
QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is asking for help identifying three people wanted for questioning related to a home burglary in Queens.

Police say it happened around 11:15 p.m. on June 19 at a home on 77th Avenue and 153rd Street.

Two men and one woman forced their way inside by breaking through a back door, police say.

The men allegedly grabbed jewelry and other items, while the woman acted as a lookout.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

