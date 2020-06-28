QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is looking for a man they say is connected to their investigation into the death of a 76-year-old man in Queens.
Police say they found Jorge Cornejo, 76, of Queens, with head trauma, unconscious and unresponsive on the ground at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 171st Street around 11:30 p.m. on June 20.
Cornejo was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on June 25.
Pictures and surveillance video show the man police are looking for was in the vicinity of the incident shortly after police found Cornejo.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.