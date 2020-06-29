Comments
By Mark McIntyre
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It’ll be a bright and milder start to the work week with a bit less humidity in the forecast.
That said, expect temperatures to reach the upper 80s on Monday, along with the possibility of isolated afternoon thunderstorms.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be perhaps the most unsettled and uncomfortable days of the week. Temps will be in the mid 80s and there will be high humidity with an elevated thunderstorm risk.
A slightly drier and brighter trend will be seen later in the week.
As of now, the July 4 weekend is looking warm, sunny, and dry, with temps in the mid 80s. Stay with CBS2 for the latest updates.