NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – You may have to wait a little longer before you get to dine indoors at a restaurant in New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday.

The mayor said he has spoken with Gov. Andrew Cuomo about what’s been going on elsewhere in the country, and said that an area of concern has been indoor dining at restaurants.

“We are now going to reexamine the indoor dining rules for Phase 3,” de Blasio said.

Phase 3 is set to take place on Monday, July 6.

The mayor said the rest of Phase 3 will continue to move forward, but that the indoor dining at restaurants and bars may be paused or modified.

“The most important thing is to keep us healthy and safe and not allow a resurgence,” de Blasio said.

The mayor said that outdoor dining has been working overall, and the city is going to “double down” on it.

So far there have been 6,100 restaurants that have applied for outdoor dining, and the mayor said he’s going to work with every eligible restaurant to get them to apply.

Overall, however, the mayor said the city is making progress in its battle against the coronavirus, and the city will be reopening barbecue areas in its park in time for Fourth of July weekend.

“It’s time for barbecuing to come back in our parks, and they will be opened in the coming days for this weekend,” he said.

He urged people to continue to wear face coverings and to maintain social distance.

