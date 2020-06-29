PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Malls across New Jersey reopened Monday after being shut down for more than three months due to the coronavirus.

Customers entered the Westfield Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J. for the first time since March 17 wearing masks, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

Shoppers and employees must wear face coverings inside, and malls are limited to 50 percent capacity.

Social distancing is also a requirement.

With all that in mind, customers were eager to get back inside.

“It’s something that I do regularly, just to get out of the house a little bit. I have some returns, so I’m excited that I don’t have to go to the post office. I can just do it real quick and get out,” said Bianca Antonutci

“We’ve been cooped up in quarantine for a while. So it’s kind of good to get out,” said Jonathan Luu.

Non-essential retail stores were allowed to reopen two weeks ago, but the indoor sections of malls had to remain closed.

For now, many malls are operating with reduced hours.

Westfield Garden State Plaza, for example, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food courts remain closed, but restaurants at malls can offer take-out and outdoor dining.

The state has not yet given the green light for movie theaters or arcades to reopen.