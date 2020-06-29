Comments
LODI, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission inspections stations started to reopen Monday for vehicle inspections and road tests for licenses.
All other in-person services are set to resume on July 7th.
Chopper 2 showed long lines at the Lodi MVC location as drivers brought their cars in for inspection.
If your motor vehicle documents expired between mid-March through the end of May, those documents are extended through the end of July. Documents that expire in June and July will be extended an additional two months.