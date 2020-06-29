NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fireworks displays are being set off in different locations each night in New York City, leading up to the Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular.

The city is not announcing where in order to prevent people from showing up due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many can still enjoy the light show, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported.

A planned fireworks display on Monday night was viewable in Long Island City, but the location was unannounced and the show only went on for about five minutes in order to keep large crowds from gathering.

Macy’s says it reimagined this year’s display.

Residents can expect one or two shows on select nights, leading up to Saturday, launched from waterways and centrally located buildings across all five boroughs.

In celebration of the 4th of July, a 5-minute .@Macy’s fireworks display will occur tonight between 9 – 10 PM and may be seen or heard in parts of southern Brooklyn and Staten Island. Social distancing measures are in effect. — NYCEM – Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) June 30, 2020

While they won’t reveal exact times or locations, geo-targeted Notify NYC alerts will go out to residents in the area of the displays shortly before they begin.

“A lot of people will be able to see them from just wherever they live,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier in the day.

“We’re gonna have to keep our eyes peeled,” one resident added hours later.

But some may be experiencing firework fatigue at this point. People have been setting off illegal fireworks at all hours of the night across the five boroughs throughout June.

“Some are by our house, so we see them every night,” one person said.

“When it gets to be late in the evening, it gets to be rally annoying when you’re trying to sleep,” added Ann Lambrakos of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn.

“Some nights in New York City it sounds like the Wild West, with all the fireworks going off,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “The Police Department needs to enforce the law.”

Last week, the city announced a task force targeting suppliers and distributors.

But on Monday, the governor directed New York State Police to form a temporary fireworks enforcement detail from now until Friday to prevent illegal fireworks from being brought here from Pennsylvania.

“I need the local governments in this state to take it seriously. I know there’s a lot going on,” Cuomo said.

All of the displays this week are being taped for television and will air Saturday night, along with a live finale, which will be a bit longer. So for now, keep your eyes on the skies.