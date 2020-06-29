NYC ShootingsNYPD Responds To Dozens Of Shootings This Weekend, 2 More Overnight
Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with iso’d showers or even a t’storm, but the focus will be north and east of the city. It will still be on the warm side with highs in the upper 80s.

An isolated shower is possible tonight, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with temps falling to around 70…. 60s in the suburbs.

Tomorrow we’re expecting sct’d showers/t’storms with iso’d downpours being the main concern. Temps will be down a little bit with highs in the low 80s.

It will be a similar story into Wednesday with sct’d showers/t’storms. Highs will be in the low 80s once again.

