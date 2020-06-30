BUDGET DEADLINEMayor De Blasio, City Council Reach Deal To Cut $1 Billion From NYPD Funding
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for the NBA’s restart in Orlando at the end of July and they will now do so without at least one of their players due to a positive COVID-19 test. Center DeAndre Jordan tweeted on Monday night that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and as a result, will not be joining the team in Orlando.

In addition to Jordan, it was reported that point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Dinwiddie disputed the idea that he is considering sitting out, saying on Twitter following Wojnarowski’s report that he wants to play.

As of now, the team will need to replace Jordan and forward Wilson Chandler who opted out of the restart on Sunday citing family concerns. While Jordan started just six games this season, the 31-year-old was one of the first men off the bench for the team, averaging 22 minutes per night with eight points and 10 rebounds. Chandler also played a big role for the team, seeing action in 35 games and averaging 21 minutes per game in that time.

