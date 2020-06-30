BROOKLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for the NBA’s restart in Orlando at the end of July and they will now do so without at least one of their players due to a positive COVID-19 test. Center DeAndre Jordan tweeted on Monday night that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and as a result, will not be joining the team in Orlando.

Found out last night and confirmed again today that I’ve tested positive for Covid while being back in market. As a result of this, I will not be in Orlando for the resumption of the season. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) June 30, 2020

In addition to Jordan, it was reported that point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Two Brooklyn Nets have tested positive for the coronavirus — Jordan and Spencer Dinwiddie. Jordan has opted-out of Orlando, and Dinwiddie is strongly considering the same. Nets will sign a substitute for Jordan, per sources. Nets are presently the seventh seed in East. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2020

Dinwiddie disputed the idea that he is considering sitting out, saying on Twitter following Wojnarowski’s report that he wants to play.

Just to be clear I haven’t opted out and want to play like I told @ShamsCharania. Unfortunately I have been one of the cases that has various symptoms. https://t.co/sgr7s3eQZx — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) June 30, 2020

As of now, the team will need to replace Jordan and forward Wilson Chandler who opted out of the restart on Sunday citing family concerns. While Jordan started just six games this season, the 31-year-old was one of the first men off the bench for the team, averaging 22 minutes per night with eight points and 10 rebounds. Chandler also played a big role for the team, seeing action in 35 games and averaging 21 minutes per game in that time.