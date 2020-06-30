NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dr. Anthony Fauci is sounding the alarm as the coronavirus case count explodes across the nation.

It’s leading to even tighter restrictions in the tri-state area as fear mounts about the virus spreading.

During testimony before the Senate, Fauci provided a dire warning as the number of coronavirus cases in southern and western states continues to spike, exposing the entire country to an outbreak.

“Forty-plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if we go to 100,000 a day if this does not turn around,” Fauci said.

As a result, governors in the tri-state area are requiring a 14-day quarantine of visitors arriving from twice as many states, bring the total list to 16, including California, Idaho and Tennessee.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is also sending state agencies to New York City, including the state police, to monitor social distancing compliance, a move that comes despite health indicators trending in the right direction.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had the NYPD back off of enforcement after viral videos showed physical confrontations and data revealed more summonses in Black and brown communities.

“I’ve said to the local governments in New York, also on Long Island, we have an issue. They have to enforce the compliance,” Cuomo said.

World leaders are also taking notice.

On Tuesday, the European Union temporarily banned Americans from entering, saying it’s too risky, effectively putting trips to Rome and Paris on hold.

“It is critical that we all take the personal responsibility to slow the transmission of COVID-19 and embrace the universal use of face coverings,” CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield said.

While wearing face coverings has been politicized, federal health officials stressed its importance in continuing to flatten the curve.

So is getting tested.

Non-compliance will set us all back and further delay reopening efforts.