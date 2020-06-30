Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The ex-husband of former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dina Manzo is facing serious charges.
Tommy Manzo is accused of hiring a member of the Lucchese mob family to carry out an assault on Dina’s current husband, Dave Cantin, in July 2015.
Dina Manzo and Cantin were dating at the time and married two years later.
Tommy Manzo and the alleged hit man, John Perna, have been charged by indictment with committing a violent crime in aid of racketeering activity.