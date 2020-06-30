Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a suspected shooter seen on video opening fire in Harlem.
It happened around 3:40 a.m. Sunday near West 134th Street and Seventh Avenue.
The man, who’s in a wheelchair, can be seen firing multiple shots.
Police say he’s wanted for reckless endangerment.
Fortunately, no one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.