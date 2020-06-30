Today will be a little more active with showers/t’storms, especially into the afternoon; downpours (localized flooding) will be the main concern with small hail also possible. As for temperatures, they’ll be down a bit with highs only in the low 80s.
Leftover showers/rumbles are expected this evening with perhaps an isolated shower/downpour overnight. Temps will fall into the upper 60s again.
Tomorrow will be much like today with showers/t’storms and the potential for more downpours/localized flooding, though the activity seems to want to start up earlier in the day versus the midday/afternoon hours. High temps will be in the low 80s once again.
Thursday will be much better with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and just a stray afternoon shower/t’storm. Temperatures that day will be running a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s.