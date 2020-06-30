Comments
RYE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Rye Playland Amusement Park will not open this year.
The park was originally supposed to open in May, but Westchester County Executive George Latimer says it just could not open safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
Latimer says the county will use this time to make some planned capital improvements.
While the amusement park is closed, the Playland beach and boardwalk are open to county residents.
A mini-golf course and nature preserve at the complex are also open.