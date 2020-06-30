NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is searching for two men seen on video allegedly vandalizing statues at Washington Square Park.
The incident happened around 3:20 a.m. Monday.
Police said the men threw paint-filled balloons at two statues.
We are tracking down the two Anarchists who threw paint on the magnificent George Washington Statue in Manhattan. We have them on tape. They will be prosecuted and face 10 years in Prison based on the Monuments and Statues Act. Turn yourselves in now!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020
