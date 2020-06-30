NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters on Tuesday that the team is “very optimistic right now” that slugging outfielder Aaron Judge will be available for Opening Day when MLB begins it season late July.
The 28-year-old Judge’s status has been in question since suffering a stress fracture in his rib and a partially collapsed lung as well. Recently, Judge had progressed to hitting of a tee, but there are still obstacles between that progress and a return to the field.
The prognosis for Judge wasn’t the only bit of good news Cashman had for Yankees fans on Tuesday. The GM also told reporters that pitcher James Paxton and outfielders Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton are expected to be ready for Opening Day as well “barring any setbacks”.
The 31-year-old Paxton underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his back in February, but he reported in May that he was feeling back to full strength. For the 30-year-old Stanton, he is recovering from a Grade 1 calf strain suffered early in spring training. As for Hicks, the 30-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery last October.