SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — On Long Island, a quick-thinking 15-year-old is credited with saving her family from a rapidly moving house fire.
The fire happened early on June 26 at a home on Stuyvesant Lane in Smithtown.
Hailee Hurtado smelled smoke and alerted her father.
Her dad discovered the flames coming from the garage.
He rushed to get his wife and other daughter out of the house while Hailee went to help her grandmother.
The teen got her grandmother out and bed and got her to the stairs. From there, Hailee’s dad helped her get her grandmother to safety.
“A minute later, everything just went right up. She truly is a hero, this young lady,” one neighbor said.
Neighbors weren’t the only ones to credit the teen for her heroism.
The Smithtown Fire Department is now planning to honor Hailee with an award for her actions.