Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Generous donations helped save the historic Stonewall Inn.
The landmark was forced to close during the coronavirus pandemic and fell behind on rent.
Now, it will live on thanks in part to a $250,000 donation from the Gill Foundation and more than $300,000 raised through a GoFundMe campaign.
MORE: Pride Parade In NYC Canceled Due To Pandemic; Virtual Celebrations, March Held Instead
The Greenwich Village institution sits on the site of the 1969 Stonewall Riots.
It was designated the country’s first historic LGBTQ landmark in 2016.