NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two men were found shot to death in a parked car overnight in the Bronx.
Police responded shortly after 1 a.m. to Depot Place and Sedgwick Avenue in the Highbridge section.
They discovered the victims with gunshot wounds to the back of their heads.
One was sitting in the driver’s seat, and the other was in the front passenger seat.
They were both pronounced dead at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made.
