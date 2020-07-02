NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Workers were set to start painting a Black Lives Matter street mural on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower on Thursday, but the project was postponed at the last minute.
The mayor’s office called it a “scheduling change” and said it will be painted sometime next week.
President Donald Trump has blasted the planned mural as a “symbol of hate” against police that “denigrates this luxury avenue.”
RELATED STORY: Mayor Says ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural In Front Of Trump Tower Will Send Message To President And Rest Of World
Mayor Bill de Blasio says the mural will send a message to the president and the rest of the world.
“Painting ‘Black Lives Matter’ outside his home is a message to him that Black lives in fact do matter,” de Blasio said. “In fact, that Black people built New York City, that they’ve never been compensated for all they did, that all the mistakes, the sins, everything in American history that has afflicted Black people have not been accounted for and must be accounted for – something he does not understand.”