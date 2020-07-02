Comments
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Casinos and other recreational facilities will begin to reopen Thursday in New Jersey.
Amusement parks and water parks can open their gates – just in time for the holiday weekend. Same goes for arcades on the Jersey Shore boardwalk.
Aquariums, bowling alleys, museums and batting cages will also reopen.
Each business must operate at only 25% capacity with proper safety measures in place, and face coverings are required.
