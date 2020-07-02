Exclusive Video3-Story Building Collapse Sends People Scrambling For Cover In Brooklyn
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:CBS2 Weather headlines, New York weather

Today will be mostly sunny and about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with a stray afternoon shower/t’storm. It will be hot with highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm. Temps will only dip into the mid 70s.

(Credit: CBS2)

Tomorrow will be hot and more humid with sct’d afternoon/evening showers and t’storms… an iso’d severe t’storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 again.

(Credit: CBS2)

Saturday/Fourth of July won’t be as hot with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Highs that day will be closer to normal in the low 80s.

Comments

Leave a Reply