Today will be mostly sunny and about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with a stray afternoon shower/t’storm. It will be hot with highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm. Temps will only dip into the mid 70s.
Tomorrow will be hot and more humid with sct’d afternoon/evening showers and t’storms… an iso’d severe t’storm can’t be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 again.
Saturday/Fourth of July won’t be as hot with some morning clouds giving way to sunshine. Highs that day will be closer to normal in the low 80s.