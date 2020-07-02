Comments
NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Newark is making progress to address the high levels of lead in the city’s drinking water.
According to new test results, the levels have dropped significantly, Mayor Ras Baraka announced Thursday.
He credited a chemical that’s being added to drinking water.
“We’re so excited, we’re so happy that our numbers are below 15 parts per billion, because we’ve been doing work,” said Baraka. “What does it say? It says that the orthophosphate works.”
Officials blamed the problem on aging lead pipes, which they have been working to replace.