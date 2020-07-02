NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating an alleged assault on a 2-year-old in Manhattan.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Morningside Drive and 110th Street.
Sources told CBS2 a 22-year-old babysitter was pushing the 2-year-old boy in a stroller when she says a man leaned over the child.
The boy cried, and the man took off.
The babysitter then noticed a laceration above the child’s eye and called police.
Sources said there were no words exchanged between the babysitter and the alleged attacker.
The 2-year-old was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital and received stitches.
Police said they’re searching for a man with short black hair, 5 feet 6 inches tall, last seen wearing a white shirt, dark colored shorts, black socks and black sneakers.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.