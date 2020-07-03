NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A large crowd gathered in Harlem to celebrate the launch of another Black Lives Matter street mural in New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio was part of the group at Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard on Friday morning.
The mural will stretch across the boulevard from 125th and 127th Streets. Local artists and members of community groups will paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on both sides of the median, so the phrase can be read by anyone heading north or south.
RELATED STORY: Work On Fifth Avenue Black Lives Matter Mural Postponed
Mayor de Blasio has pledged to create murals in each of the city’s five boroughs. Brooklyn and Staten Island already unveiled theirs.
Workers were set to start painting on Fifth Avenue outside Trump Tower, but the project was postponed.