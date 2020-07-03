MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — So many July 4th traditions have been canceled, but that doesn’t mean the summer menu will suffer.

On a broiling hot day at the beach, how about a nice cool beverage or ice cream treat?

That day has come to Long Island.

At multiple Long Island beaches, swimming pools and parks, food trucks have just been given the go-ahead this holiday and beyond after Nassau County lobbied the state.

“We actually made the case that if we could have restaurants open throughout the pandemic doing take-out and delivery, why not treat the concessions the same way?” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

“That would be wonderful for families. Especially when, you know, growing children are hungry,” one woman told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

Some poolside vendors will now offer lobster and elaborate ethnic foods.

Others are even offering food truck delivery — you order on the app and they soon bring it to your lap.

The pre-pandemic economic outlook for Nassau County was booming. Now sales tax revenues are expected to plunge 30-45%.

“It’s time that the smaller businesses have the opportunity to start getting back,” one beach-goer said.

“This is a tremendous deal for us. The way you put people at ease and smiles on their faces is by filling their bellies,” Michael Tardi with MME Concessions said.

Tardi imported an espresso truck from Italy.

The new food truck online offering for beach and pool delivery or pick-up will be up and running for the weekend.

County, town and village pools and beaches on Long Island are restricted to local residents.

State parks like Jones Beach and Montauk Downs are open to everyone.