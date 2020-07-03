NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Baseball is back in the Big Apple. The Mets are holding their first summer workouts at Citi Field on Friday, with the abbreviated 2020 season anticipated to start on July 23.
Spring Training was canceled in mid-March and Opening Day has been postponed since March 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported pitcher Jacob deGrom warmed up with a long toss on the field while some of his teammates were already mashing in the batting cage.
The team held a two hour workout that started at 8:30 a.m. There are two more sessions set for later in the day.
Safety is a priority. Every player was required to sign and agree to a 113-page shelter-in-place protocol.
Overmyer reported members of the media were also required to sign and undergo health screenings and temperature checks, plus wear masks at all times around the stadium.
Only 35 media members were allowed at Citi Field.
Major League Baseball on Friday also canceled the 2020 All-Star Game, which was supposed to be played in Los Angeles.