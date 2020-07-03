by Matt DeLucia

CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

We’re looking at another hot & humid day to kick off the holiday weekend, along with another thunderstorm risk. Temps will max out around 90 in NYC this afternoon. Any time after noon is fair game for a storm, but expect more widespread coverage by late afternoon and into the evening. As has been the trend lately, any storm could be strong to severe. The main threats are heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds.

After a lingering shower or storm tonight, things gradually quiet down overnight with lows in the 60s for most and around 70 in the city. For the Independence Day holiday tomorrow, its looking much drier, not as hot, and less humid. Temps will reach the mid 80s. There is about a 10% risk of a very spotty brief shower, but most places will stay completely dry.

By Sunday, it’s a touch warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s and plenty of sunshine. Enjoy the brief break this weekend, as the 90s look to return next week along with the thunderstorm risk. Have great Fourth of July weekend and stay safe!