NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New Yorkers are preparing for a different kind of July 4th weekend. Many are steering clear of their usual travel plans this year and looking to stay closer to home due to COVID-19.

Luckily, as CBS2’s John Dias reports, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate and enjoy the long weekend.

Starting Friday, the city will close 22 streets to traffic on weekends, making way for pedestrians and outdoor dining. But, restaurants will have to adhere to certain safety guidelines.

Roadway tables are required to have a protective barrier on all three sides of seating in the street and be marked with reflectors or reflective tape.

The city will send out inspectors to keep tabs.

“We’re really hoping this will be a shot in the arm of the restaurant industry, but again you gotta do it safely,” said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg.

The expanded seating for outdoor dining is allowed from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday nights, and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It lasts until Labor Day.

In addition to eating outdoors, people can spend time out in the water; New York City opened beaches for swimming this week.

Beachgoers are encouraged to follow state guidelines, which say to keep blankets and chairs ten feet apart and to avoid group activities.

Lifeguards will be on duty from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“You felt so bad because people would come to the beach and couldn’t go in the water. So, now at least they can go in. The lifeguards are back, that’s great,” said Pam Stanis of Rockaway Beach.

Amusement parks opened Thursday in New Jersey, bringing more families out to the Jersey Shore.

“Nobody thought it was going to open in time for us,” said Ben Leeman, visiting from Massachusetts.

But, it was the right time for businesses looking to cash in on a late start to the season after coronavirus shut down the boardwalk.

Businesses there are operating again, some filled with hand sanitizer and socially distanced games.

The manager at Sonny & Rickey’s Arcade told CBS2 they are taking it a step further by assigning two employees each day to do frequent cleanings and enforce face covering rules.

“Is that going to change the cost for customers? Absolutely not. Nothing is going to change for them. We are going to remain the same in cost and price. This pandemic is not the customer’s fault,” said Ashli Ann Schwing.

The money customers spend will ultimately impact the economy, a much needed change for workers like Chris Daugherty, who’s now in a better place to provide for his family.

Daugherty said, “It’s taking me out of the red already, like, I’m already caught up on rent. I’m doing well, food is in the house, kids are happy. That’s all that matters to me.”