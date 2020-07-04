Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – A pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday morning in Jersey City, according to police.
Police said Shawn Charles, 26, of Jersey City, was struck just before 4 a.m. on Summit Avenue near Hopkins Avenue.
Charles was taken to Jersey City Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators said Charles was standing outside a home on Summit Ave. when he was hit by a car backing up. They said the driver left the scene at first, but returned.
The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office at 201-915-1345 or CLICK HERE to leave an anonymous tip.