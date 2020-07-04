Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 9/11 Memorial Plaza in lower Manhattan reopened Saturday after being closed since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy were among the officials on hand for the event.
After a moment of silence for the victims of the pandemic, they placed small U.S. flags around the tree rescued from the rubble of the Twin Towers.
Saturday’s event was only for 9/11 family members and workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.
The memorial opens to the public Sunday with social distancing measures in place.
The museum, however, remains closed.