NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new developments in investigation into the shooting death of a Bronx teenager earlier this week.
Police have released a picture of 22-year-old Najhim Luke.
Investigators want to talk to him about the shooting death of 17-year-old Brandon Hendricks.
Brandon was shot outside an apartment building on Davidson Avenue in Morris Heights on Sunday night.
He just graduated from James Monroe High school, where he played basketball, and had plans for college.
These terrible, heartbreaking tragedies can and must be prevented in the future by more effective community leadership which stresses the necessity of working with, and offering guidance for our youth, and the continued use of police crime prevention units which have been shown to take numerous guns off the street. We cannot as a society allow these senseless tragedies to continue. We have to care about one another, and especially our children.