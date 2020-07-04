HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced Saturday the city recently saw its highest two-day total of new COVID-19 cases since mid-May.

The mayor said 13 cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on July 2 and 3. All are linked to people who traveled to states experiencing a sharp rise in infections.

12 of the 13 traveled to states on New Jersey’s quarantine list, said Bhalla.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are requiring a 14-day quarantine for anyone returning from the following 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

Bhalla said the positive tests are all people under the age of 45, mostly between 20 and 35-years-old, and who attended indoor and outdoor events with groups of people. In some cases, he said, they showed no symptoms of the virus.

The mayor said no cases are linked to recent protests in Hoboken and encouraged everyone to continue social distancing and wearing masks.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced 303 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed statewide Saturday.

#COVID19 UPDATE: NJ has 303 new positive cases of COVID-19, pushing our cumulative total to 173,033. Sadly, we must report an additional 25 deaths among COVID-19 confirmed-positive residents, pushing our total to 13,333 lives lost. For more data, visit https://t.co/JW1q8awGh7. pic.twitter.com/SjFzrjnkwC — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) July 4, 2020

