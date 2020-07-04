Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to identify a person on surveillance video linked to a stabbing attack on a 70-year-old man riding the subway.
It happened aboard a southbound 6 train at the Union Square East and East 14th Street station around 9:50 p.m. on July 2, police said.
The NYPD released this surveillance video:
According to police, an unidentified man approached the victim with a sharp object, got into an argument with him, then stabbed him in the left buttocks.
The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.
The alleged attacker got off the train and fled.
Police said the person they’re looking for is approximately 16 to 18 years old.