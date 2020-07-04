Fourth Of JulySocial Distancing, Mask Rules In Effect For Beachgoers Celebrating July 4th In New York, New Jersey
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While many spent July 4th at barbecues and picnics, others used the day to continue the fight for racial justice.

Images from social media show peaceful crowds gathering for the “Confronting July 4th” march in Brooklyn, which honored Black and Indigenous activists.

Demonstrators started at Fort Greene Park and made their way to Prospect Park.

