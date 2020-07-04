Fourth Of JulySocial Distancing, Mask Rules In Effect For Beachgoers Eager To Celebrate July 4th At Coney Island, Jersey Shore
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made another arrest in the Molotov cocktail attack on NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn.

This screengrab allegedly shows Samantha Shader hurling a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD vehicle. (credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office)

Authorities now say 29-year-old Timothy Amerman admitted to giving the flammable projectile to another suspect in the May 29 attack.

Samantha Shader, 27, is accused of throwing the Molotov cocktail at the NYPD vehicle that was occupied by four officers during protests.

Court documents claim investigators tracked down Amerman using fingerprints found on the bottle.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

