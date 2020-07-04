Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made another arrest in the Molotov cocktail attack on NYPD vehicles in Brooklyn.
Authorities now say 29-year-old Timothy Amerman admitted to giving the flammable projectile to another suspect in the May 29 attack.
Samantha Shader, 27, is accused of throwing the Molotov cocktail at the NYPD vehicle that was occupied by four officers during protests.
Court documents claim investigators tracked down Amerman using fingerprints found on the bottle.
He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.