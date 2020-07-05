Comments
THE BRONX, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer was hurt when a bullet shot through his car window in The Bronx.
It happened late Saturday night, just before midnight, on Alexander Avenue and East 138th Street in Mott Haven.
Investigators said the officer was sitting in a marked car outside the 40th Precinct when the bullet went through the window, shattering the glass.
The officer suffered minor injuries to his face, according to police.
It’s unclear where the shot came from.
No arrest has been made.