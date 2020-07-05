ASBURY PARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With businesses and beaches allowed to open, visitors made their way to the Jersey Shore for the holiday weekend.

The turnout has left merchants cautiously optimistic for this summer season, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported Sunday.

In Asbury Park, the beach was at capacity. The passes sold out. Some merchants said they’re having a better season than they expected.

Beach goers had to behave as they were monitored by Asbury Park officials.

They were welcomed enthusiastically by the owners of shops, restaurants and attractions, including Pedal Cycle Tours, led by Matt Schultz.

“I’ve been out all day yesterday, all day Friday, and today. I’ve been busy,” Schultz said.

Schultz enforces the mask rule and members of one group appreciated it.

“It’s very fun. I get to spend time with my family in the sun and still social distance,” tourist Naj Nelson said.

“I’m a teacher, so now I’m doing summer a job so I work for the tips,” Schultz said. “Better this weekend than normal weekends, I’m surprised.”

Some restaurants were doing brisk businesses, even though there weren’t long lines.

For a reason. Phone orders came in from out on the sand.

Dan Oliveira, who brought daughters Angelina and Lilianna, said he loved this way of getting food.

“They bring it out right to you,” Oliveira said.

At Silverball Museum Arcade, machines are disinfected for each socially distanced player.

“So far so good. We have everything in place on guidelines and we are very strict about it,” general manager Patti Barber said.

Away from the beach, turnpike service plazas were busy. Vendor Maria Hernandez said she is finally seeing business pick up after a tough three months.

“Now is OK. Because of the holiday weekend, yes,” Hernandez said.

“I think it will be a pretty decent summer,” added Barry Smith of Spring Lake, N.J. “Time can only tell. We really don’t know.”

Merchants said a decent summer season is possible if people are not reckless, adding an uptick in business can come if there is not an uptick in the virus.