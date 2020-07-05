Road To ReopeningGov. Cuomo Confirms New York City Will Enter Phase 3 Monday Without Indoor Dining
SHAWANGUNK, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A tragedy hit Ulster County on Sunday. A man and his 7-year-old son were killed in a house fire.

It happened in Shawangunk at a home on Burnt Meadow Road just after midnight. Police arrived to find a 9-year-old girl safely outside the home. Her father pushed her out a window to safety, before looking for the little boy.

The man, 50-year-old Joseph Hull, and his son, Joseph, were found by firefighters, but pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

