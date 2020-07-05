Comments
QUEENS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – An investigation is underway in Queens, where police say officers were forced to open fire on a suspect who had a gun.
The NYPD said two uniformed patrol officers approached two people who were fighting late Saturday night near Vernon Boulevard and 41st Avenue in Astoria.
One of them allegedly pulled out a gun, according to police, who said they started shooting after the suspect refused to drop his weapon.
It appeared no one was hurt, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody.
Job one for our state and local officials must be to work to get these guns off the street; now. We must continue the use of anti crime units which have proven to get guns off the streets; and community leaders must stand up and get more involved; particularly with our youth. This is so important considering this recent spike in shootings.