NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old who had just graduated high school.
Brandon Hendricks was shot in the neck on June 28 outside an apartment building on Davidson Avenue near 176th Street in Morris Heights after some sort of argument. He died at the hospital.
Police said they arrested Najhim Luke, 22, who they had been searching for.
🚨WANTED for HOMICIDE🚨
NAJHIM LUKE
22-year-old male
He is wanted for questioning in regard to the homicide of a 17-year-old on 6/28 in front of 1735 Davidson Avenue in the BronX.
Anyone with information in regard to his whereabouts please call or DM @NYPDTips 1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/U4JvWimeF6
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 4, 2020
Hendricks was a standout point guard at Monroe High School in the Bronx. He was planning to go to college, and had been weighing several scholarships from Division 1 colleges.
Nigel Thompson got the chance to coach Hendricks for three seasons, and taught him geometry.
“All his mom kept saying to me is, ‘We need to get him out of this neighborhood, we need to get them off to college,” said Thompson. “I never thought about the possibility of him losing his life.
View this post on Instagram
RIP Diddy ❤️ I have so many fond memories of the short time that I spent with Brandon while he was with us on this Earth. He was a charismatic, humble young man. He listened and respected everyone. He was an awesome team mate. Thoughtful, kind and caring. Full of life and positivity. I’ve never met anyone who had anything bad to say about him. He was a remarkable basketball player. Incredible handle and quickness. He was our leader on and off the floor for the past 2 seasons. Just graduated from HS two days ago. His whole life ahead of him…why did he have to be taken from us so soon? I have so many special memories of Brandon that I’ll treasure for ever. Many of them on the court during our countless hours of practice. Many of them in the games. Win or lose we could always count on him to fight and give his best. Some of my fondest memories of Brandon was not on the court but in my Geometry class. Brandon was so inquisitive and intelligent. His questions, thoughtfulness and summaries always moved the class forward. He would bounce around the class helping his classmate until they got it. His effort in class was equal to his effort on the court…why was he taken away so soon? What can we do as a community and a society to prevent our Princes from killing each other so senselessly? I’m pretty certain that the bullets that took Brandon’s life were not meant for him. He wasn’t that kind of a kid. But those bullets should not have been meant for anyone. We need to find a way to get our young brothers to value not just the lives of others, but to value their lives. Two lives were lost last night. Two families will be devastated, and our hearts will be eternally broken. The senseless violence has to stop. We’ve lost a special part of our family. RIP Brandon. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Coach Thompson
“He really was a wonderful kid. Thoughtful kid. Intelligent,” he added.
“This person who took his life obviously had nothing to really look forward to,” Thompson added. “When you have nothing to look forward to in life, it’s so easy to senseless take somebody else’s life.”
RELATED: Tracking Recent Shooting In NYC
Hendricks was shot amid a massive uptick in shootings in New York City. Over the three-day July 4 weekend alone, there were 44 shootings and 63 victims.
Send the killer for life with no parole.