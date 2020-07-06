Comments
By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a lovely July 4 and a sizzling Sunday, the area will experience a steamy start to the work week.
Mild temperatures will surge into the low 90s by Monday afternoon.
With high humidity will come a risk for scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and torrential rain.
This will be the pattern for pretty much the entire week ahead: hot, humid, and scattered PM thunderstorms. New York City could register its first heat wave of the year by the end of the week. Stay tuned.