By Mark McIntyre, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
What a scorcher it was today! Temps soared well into the 90s away from the coasts, and that heat helped fuel some severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Once the sun sets, we’ll rapidly lose the storm risk, and it’ll be a mostly cloudy, mild, and muggy night with temps in the upper 60s & low 70s.
Tomorrow won’t be nearly as hot as today, but it will still be incredibly muggy with highs in the mid 80s. Once again, showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon, and some of them could be strong with gusty winds and torrential rain.
The rest of the week features more of the same – hot, humid, and unsettled with PM storm chances…so make sure to keep the umbrella handy each day!