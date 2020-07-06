NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City is reeling from a holiday weekend of gun violence, with police reporting dozens of shootings.

At least 11 people were killed between Saturday morning through Sunday night.

The NYPD said there were 37 shooting incidents over the weekend, with a total of 56 victims.

CBS2’s John Dias reported two more people were shot Monday morning.

“Something has got to be done because it’s getting way out of hand,” said Darrel Johnson of Bed-Stuy.

The weekend violence flowed into Monday morning.

RELATED STORY: De Blasio Says City Will ‘Double Down’ On Neighborhood Policing To Curb Gun Violence

Chopper 2 flew over the scene of a double-shooting in Downtown Brooklyn, which send a 65-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman to the hospital.

Hours earlier, a 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach in Bed-Stuy.

“It’s sad and hurtful really, just so evident that we are in a bad time right now, very difficult time,” said John Samuel, 77, who walked out of his home to the crime scene Monday morning.

The numbers don’t lie: shootings have increased 140 percent compared to this time last year.

WEB EXTRA: Tracking Shootings In New York City

In the wake of the pandemic and nationwide protests over racial injustice – with many calling on leaders to slash police budgets – many New Yorkers are not sure what the answer to gun violence is.

“It’s scary. Innocent people getting hurt, and it’s just crazy. You need the police, but then there are some that are not good and that’s why people are protesting. It’s kinda stuck between a rock and a hard place,” said Dionne Thomas.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said peace will come with more resources and support.

“You heard me say a storm was coming back. And we’re in the middle of it right now,” said Shea. “We can’t have a system where we have thousands of people with open gun cases out on the street with no repercussions… and, you know, to the elected officials, let’s start listening to the public and stop listening to advocates with agendas… We have to do a better job of keeping people safe in this city. And when I say we, I’m talking about elected officials, I’m talking about community, I’m talking about police.”

Shea said he plans to meet with five district attorneys Monday to discuss ways to keep repeat offenders off the streets.