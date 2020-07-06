THE BRONX, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Police are looking for a man connected to an attack on a 53-year-old woman who was beaten with a cane, the NYPD said Monday.
It happened on July 4 around 11:45 p.m. at the 149th Street subway station in The Bronx.
The NYPD released images of the person they say approached the woman and beat her with a cane in an unprovoked attack.
The woman was hospitalized with bruising to her head and torso. She was listed in stable condition.
Police said the man they are looking for is approximately 30-40 years old and was last seen wearing all dark clothes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.