NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A protest was held Monday night outside of police headquarters in upstate Schenectady, after video surfaced of an officer appearing to kneel on a man’s neck.
According to the Times Union, the newspaper that serves the greater Albany area, the incident happened as the man was taken into custody on Monday morning.
WATCH: Schenectady Police HQ Protest
Schenectady police said officers were called to the area after a report of tires being slashed, stemming from an ongoing dispute between neighbors.
Police said an officer made contact with a man seen on the video and, after a brief chase, the two got into a struggle.
The man told local news outlets he passed out and woke up at a hospital.
The department said it is aware of the incident and an investigation has been launched.
This comes just weeks after the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police, and an incident on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk involving an NYPD officer and a 35-year-old man. Both cases have been catalysts for protests in New York City demanding police reform.
Please stay with CBS2, CBSN New York, and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.